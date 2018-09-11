9 Arrested for Smuggling K-2 into South Count Jail

9 arrested in K-2 jail smuggling investigation





PCSO Release:

Beginning in May of 2018, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detectives began investigating possible smuggling of K-2synthetic cannabinoidsinto the PCSO South County Jail near Frostproof. During the investigation, detectives learned inmates housed together in H dorm, along with friends and family outside of the jail, were involved in the active conspiracy to smuggle K-2 into the South County Jail. The investigation revealed that synthetic cannabinoid compounds were being sprayed on sheets of paper, and those sheets of paper were being brought into the county jail.

The investigation uncovered a total of $4,500 in transactions/purchases of K-2 that either entered or were attempted to be sent into the jail. The method used to smuggle K-2 into the jail was to spray liquid K-2/synthetic cannabinoids onto paper, then dry and iron the paper, then disguise the papers by writing legal information, personal messages, and bible verses on them. The K-2 infused papers were then either mailed into the jail using fictitious and/or appropriated law firm stationary, and in some cases, the K-2 infused papers were brought in during meetings with an attorney at the jail.

Detectives discovered that 29-year-old Holly Boulanger of Lake Alfred was the outside source for the synthetic cannabis. Boulanger was discovered to be in a relationship with 28-year-old Randall Kirby, who at the time of the investigation was out of jail on bond for Trafficking in K-2 / Synthetic Cannabinoids, stemming from an investigation in January 2018. Both worked together to provide (sell) the K-2 infused papers to friends and family members of inmates in the jail.

In August detectives arranged an undercover purchase of five (5) sheets of paper, sprayed with liquid K-2 for $375.00 from Ms. Boulanger. The five (5) sheets of suspected K-2 papers subsequently yielded a positive result for K-2, Synthetic Cannabinoids.

In early September 2018, detectives arranged the purchase of (8) sheets of K-2 laced paper from Ms. Boulanger for $600. On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, detectives conducted surveillance on Ms. Boulanger and observed her leaving her residence. A traffic stop was conducted and detectives located a total of 78.7 grams of paper in her vehicle laced with K-2. During an interview, Ms. Boulanger admitted to spraying papers with liquid K-2.

Detectives then served a search warrant at Ms. Boulanger’s residence at 46 Palm Circle Drive in Lake Alfred and made contact with Randall Kirby inside. Detectives located a prescription pill bottle containing multiple miscellaneous pills, including Clonazepam and Alprazolam pills, for which Mr. Kirby told detectives he did not have a prescription.

Detectives also recovered 52.2 grams of paper sprayed with K-2. They also found two plastic containers with a brown colored liquidone of the containers had a spray top. The total packaged weight of both of these containers of liquid are 165.4 grams and 612.6 grams. The chemical product seized is believed to be liquid K-2 or Synthetic Cannabinoids. A two-year-old boy living in the residence where the chemicals were found was turned over to case workers with the Florida Department of Children and Families. They assumed custody and care of the child.

During the investigation detectives discovered that 29-year-old attorney Sara Jones of Lake Wales was responsible for passing some of the K-2 laced papers into the jail. Detectives made contact with Ms. Jones, who stated she had provided her client, 27-year-old Johnny Coleman, documents during an attorney client visitation at the South County Jail that were given to her by 34-year-old Joanna Juliano of Lake Wales. Ms. Jones told deputies she believed she had recovered all the documents from Johnny Coleman before she left visitation. Ms. Jones said she had no knowledge that the documents were laced with synthetic cannabinoids (K-2).

All those arrested during this investigation were either involved in purchasing, arranging the delivery of, or introducing or attempting to introduce contraband (synthetic cannabinoids/drugs) into the South County Jail near Frostproof. They include inmates, and family members or friends outside of the jail. Charges have been filed on Wednesday and Thursday, September 5th and 6th.

Inmate Zachary Bitner contacted his mother, Brenda Bitner, to acquire and send three (3) envelopes with the return address of the Mathews Law Firm/PA addressed to Zachary Bitner at the Polk County Jail. (A search of Zachary Bitner’s legal proceedings show Bitner is not represented by the Mathews Law Firmthe envelopes are believed to be homemade in order to smuggle K2contrabandinto the jail). Brenda Bitner sent the envelopes to a third person and they were then used in an attempt to smuggle K-2 into the jail.

Jail inmate Johnny Junior Coleman communicated with his girlfriend, Joanna Juliano, to receive fake legal documents from Brenda Bitner that would then be used to mail K-2 into the jail. Coleman gave Havaii Smith’s phone number to Juliano so they could meet and Smith could provide K-2 soaked papers to Juliano, and then Juliano could put them in the fake legal envelope and mail them to the jail. Smith and Juliano met at the Sam’s Club parking lot in north Lakeland in August and Smith gave Juliano 7 K-2 soaked papers. These papers later tested positive for K-2.

Inmate Jamie Garst contacted his mother, Cheryl Cole and arranged for money to be sent to Ms. Cole (via a Walmart money transaction and/or Western Union). In March, Ms. Cole sent a letter to her son using an envelope with a return address of the Banter Law Firm in an attempt to make it look like legal mail. The mail was intercepted and opened it contained 8 pages that had a foul odor and the paper was discolored. Garst’s arrest affidavit was copied onto the paper. The paper tested positive for Fluoro-alpha-pyrrolidinohexanophenone (Substituted Cathinones Class)a kind of synthetic amphetamine. Cole admitted to deputies that she sent the mail, and that she wanted to ask her son personal information about his case, without anyone reading. There were only affidavits copied onto the paper and no questions or personal information in the envelope. Garst’s girlfriend is Havaii Smith, the woman who gave K-2 soaked papers to Juliano. Garst told Smith he wanted her to write “case laws” “statutes” and “bible verses” on the papers to make it appear the mail was legitimate.

Those arrested are:

Johnny Coleman, 03/28/1991; PCSO South County Jail, Frostproof, Polk County, Florida, 33843.

Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. In Jail With Previous Charges: aggravated assault with a weapon without intent, armed burglary with assault/battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent. Coleman’s criminal history includes 44 felony charges, 33 misdemeanor charges, and 2 state prison incarcerations.

Havaii Mellissa Smith, 07/17/1989; Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, Polk County, Florida, 33805. Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. Smith’s criminal history includes 6 felony charges and 7 misdemeanor charges.

Zachary Daniel Bitner, w/m, 06/30/1990; PCSO South County Jail, Frostproof, Polk County, Florida, 33843. Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. In Jail With Previous Charges: robbery with a deadly weapon (3 counts), armed burglary with assault/battery (firearm), armed false imprisonment (3 counts), conspiracy to commit armed robbery, grand theft, robbery (4 counts), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent. Zachary Bitner’s criminal history includes 30 felony charges, 17 misdemeanor charges, 5 failures to appear and 3 incarcerations in state prison. He is currently in state prison serving a life sentence.

Brenda Sue Bitner, w/f, 01/07/1964; Rook Road, Davenport, Polk County, Florida, 33847.

Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. Bitner had no criminal history.

Cheryl Ann Cole, w/f, 02/13/1962; Senate Street, Auburndale, Polk County, Florida, 33849. Charges: Introduction of Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 951.22, Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and 2 Counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. Cole has two prior misdemeanors.

Jamie Carroll Garst II, w/m, 11/21/1986; PCSO South County Jail, Frostproof, Polk County, Florida, 33843. Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. In Jail With Previous Charges: tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree murder. Garst’s criminal history includes 7 felony charges and 2 incarcerations in state prison.

Joanna Juliano, h/f, 01/28/1984; North 9th Street, Frostproof, Florida. Charges: Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into a County Detention Facility (F-3), Florida Statutes 777.04 and 951.22 and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215. Juliano has one prior misdemeanor.

Holly Boulanger, w/f, 08/31/1989; Palm Circle Dr., Lake Alfred, Florida, 33850. Charges: Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device (F-3), Florida Statutes 934.215, Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids (K-2), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Maintaining a dwelling/conveyance for drug use/sale. Boulanger’s criminal history includes 5 felony charges, 19 misdemeanors, and 2 failures to appear.

Randall William Kirby, w/m, 06/04/1990; Palm Circle Dr., Lake Alfred, Florida, 33850. Charges: Maintaining a dwelling for drug use/sale with a minor child present, Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax), Possession of Clonazepam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking in synthetic cannabinoids (K-2). Kirby’s criminal history includes 12 felonies, 6 misdemeanors, and 1 failure to appear.