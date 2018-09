On August 30, 2018 this unidentified person entered Wal-Mart, located at 2000 SR60 E, through the Garden Center. The suspect selected 2 Haier brand air conditioning units, value $796.00, placed them in a shopping cart and exited passing all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please contact Detective Whitney Dukes at (863) 678-4223 extension 269 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.