Missing Endangered Juvenile Bartow

***Update***

Missing Juvenile





Missing Juvenile, Lesley Perez, was located this afternoon by Bartow Police after receiving a tip from the public regarding a possible sighting. Perez was safe and sound, and has been returned to her caregiver.

Bartow Police Department

Press Release

Missing – Endangered Juvenile

09/13/2018

The Bartow Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16 year old autistic juvenile. Lesley Perez was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue, as she was dropped off for school at around 7:45 AM this date. Perez never check into school and was not picked up by her caregivers this afternoon. Perez is a resident of a group home facility. Perez was last seen wearing Blue Jean Shorts, a Green and Black T-shirt and Tennis shoes. She also had a pink and grey hoodie sweatshirt in her possession.

Perez is a Hispanic white female, 5-04 in height, 116 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Perez’ whereabouts is asked to contact Bartow Police at 863-534-5034 or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.