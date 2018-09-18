James “Jack” Clements, Jr. / Obituary / March 25, 1928 – September 14, 2018

James “Jack” Clements, Jr. March 25, 1928 – September 14, 2018 JAMES “JACK”‘S OBITUARY JAMES GASTON CLEMENTS, JR., “JACK” James Gaston Clements, Jr., born March 25, 1928, passed away Sept. 14, 2018 at Lake Wales Medical Center, Lake Wales, Fl., from complications of pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his parents James Gaston & […]

POLKOBITS



