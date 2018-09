Sandra Brown / Obituary / April 11, 1942 – September 15, 2018

Sandra Brown April 11, 1942 – September 15, 2018 SANDRA’S OBITUARY Sandra V. Brown, 76 Sandra V. Brown of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Lake Wales Medical Center. She was born April 11, 1942 in Rossmore, West Virginia to the late Millard H. and Mary Ruth (Counts) Vance. She […]

POLKOBITS