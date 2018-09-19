Four Men & One Woman Arrested For Lewd Behavior At Local Polk County Parks

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for lewd behavior in Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Park.





Undercover detectives conducted an investigation following complaints of the lewd behavior occurring in both public parks, in public view.

The arrest of four men and a woman on Tuesday comes less than a week after PCSO arrested four others for similar crimes in the same two parks.

“At some point, folks have to realize that public parks are not the place for this kind of behavior. We make no secret that we conduct these types of investigations for a reason—-so people will stop doing it. Families have a right to enjoy our beautiful public spaces without worrying about seeing lewd activity. We’ll be out there again, and you know what? If someone is there doing what they shouldn’t be doing, we’re going to arrest them.”- Grady Judd, Sheriff.

The following five people were arrested Tuesday:

• Wesley Waltonbaugh, Jr. – 77, 333 Shore Drive, Eagle Lake

CHARGES: Solicit Another for Lewd Act (M-1) and Battery (M-1)

• Sandra Woods – 55, 212 Bridgers Ave. E, Auburndale

CHARGES: Offering to Commit Prostitution (M-2) and Offer Another to Engage in a Lewd Act (M-2)

Woods has a prior prostitution and shoplifting arrest.

• Ronald Findlay – 73, 128 Mason St., Auburndale

CHARGES: Offering to Commit Prostitution (M-2) and Offer Another to Engage in a Lewd Act (M-2)

• Curtis Kemp – 30, 104 Bishop St., Auburndale

CHARGES: Offer to Commit Lewd Act (M-2) and Indecent Exposure (M-1)

Kemp’s prior criminal history includes: Grand Theft (3), Possession of Marijuana (3), Possession of Paraphernalia, Probation Violation (2), and DWLSR

• Donald Eby – 78, 1465 Deverly Dr., Lakeland

CHARGES: Offer to Commit Lewd Act (M-2)