Joyce Grimes / Obituary / September 06, 1938 – September 04, 2018

Joyce Grimes September 06, 1938 – September 04, 2018 JOYCE’S OBITUARY Joyce M. “Joy” Grimes, 79 Joyce Grimes of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Lake Wales Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1938 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Elmer K. and Lillian (Miller) Gutman. She was the Banquet […]

POLKOBITS