Pauline Isabel Parsons Borders / Obituary / October 30, 1920 – August 31, 2018

Pauline Isabel Parsons Borders October 30, 1920 – August 31, 2018        PAULINE’S OBITUARY  Pauline Isabelle (Parsons) Borders, 97, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at her home in the Water’s Edge Retirement Community following a long illness.  Wise, funny, relentlessly matter-of-fact, and steadfast in her Baptist faith, she had been surrounded by her large and close-knit […]
