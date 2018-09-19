Pauline Isabel Parsons Borders / Obituary / October 30, 1920 – August 31, 2018

Pauline Isabel Parsons Borders October 30, 1920 – August 31, 2018 PAULINE’S OBITUARY Pauline Isabelle (Parsons) Borders, 97, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at her home in the Water’s Edge Retirement Community following a long illness. Wise, funny, relentlessly matter-of-fact, and steadfast in her Baptist faith, she had been surrounded by her large and close-knit […]

POLKOBITS



