Polk County SWAT Breach Entry & Apprehend Barricaded Suspect

Bartow, Florida – On 09/25/2018 at about 3:40pm, officers with the Bartow Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which reportedly occurred at 1185 Britts Lane in Bartow. After interviewing the victim and obtaining medical treatment for her injuries, Officers attempted contact with the suspect, JOSHUA PELLEGRINO, at the apartment on Britts Lane at about 5:00pm. Pellegrino refused contact with officers from inside the apartment and ultimately barricaded himself within the apartment. After establishing verbal contact, Pellegrino alleged that he was armed with a firearm and would not be taken into custody.

Based upon the above, detectives with the Bartow Police Department obtained a warrant for Pellegrino’s arrest and contact was made with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Officers with the Bartow Police Department secured the scene, evacuated surrounding residences and continued to converse with the subject until the arrival of SWAT.





At approximately 11:55pm, SWAT members made entry into the residence and Pellegrino was taken into custody with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. This brought to a conclusion a nearly 7 hour standoff in which all negotiations with Pellegrino had failed.

Pellegrino was transported to the BRMC hospital for medical treatment, due to minor injuries sustained during the incident. Pellegrino is charged with Felony Battery Domestic Violence, Burglary and Resisting Officers.

No Officers or other residents were injured during this event.

Our agency would like to extend our gratitude to our partners with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.