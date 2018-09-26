Dailyridge.com

Deputy Shoots Woman Allegedly Running To Stab Ex-Boyfriend With A Knife In Winter Haven

Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of a deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night, September 25, 2018 on 16th Street NE, in Winter Haven. (Nearest cross street Dundee Road)


Around 10:30 p.m. last night, a deputy sheriff responded to a report of a woman who was at her ex-boyfriend’s home threatening to kill him and destroying things in his house. The victim walked outside and called 9-1-1. Within seconds of the deputy arriving on the scene, the female suspect suddenly appeared running towards the victim armed with a knife. The deputy fired one shot, striking the female suspect. The 25-year-old white female suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment via helicopter. She is stable, but in serious condition.

