Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

At approximately 12:30 pm on Saturday, 2 unknown Black Suspects entered the Citgo Express at 4850 Cypress Gardens Rd., Winter Haven, produced handguns and robbed the casher of an undisclosed amount of the money from the cash register. The suspects then fled the area on foot.





No one was injured in the robbery.

The Polk County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating.