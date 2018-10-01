Man Shot To Death Through Bedroom Window In Winter Haven

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release

The Winter Haven Police Department is investigating the death of a 21 year-old man who was shot while in bed over the weekend.

On 9-29-18 at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Ave. V NE and 5th St NE in Winter Haven. As officers were responding, another call was received reporting that someone had been shot at 502 Ave. V NE. When officers arrived, it appeared the shots came from the outside through a window.

Twenty-one year-old Darnell Powell was found on a bed inside the residence with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aide, however Powell succumbed to his injuries.

This incident does not appear to be a random act. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and callers could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.