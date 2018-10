Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police Department is currently on scene of a fatal crash which has occurred on Hwy 92 & Lake Parker Avenue N. It appears that there are now four people killed in this crash.

The accident occurred at 11:30am and involves a silver car, a silver/with Green pickup which was hauling a horse trailer and another unknown vehicle. The area of the accident will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area.