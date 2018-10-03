One Person Killed In Shooting At Army Navy Store In Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police Department is currently on scene of a shooting where one person has been killed.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at 819 N FL Ave / Vets Army Navy Surplus. The time of the shooting is being reported as 2:32pm. Police are questioning Lakeland Commissioner Micheal Dunn, who they say fires the shot killing the unidentified individual. Dunn reportedly is an employee of the Vet Army Navy Surplus Store in Lakeland. The unidentified individual was found deceased in the parking lot. Lakeland Police advise the scene is secure. Florida Ave is open to traffic. They are conducting interviews with the witnesses.





This is a breaking news development. We will update as more information is released.