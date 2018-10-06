19 Yr Polk County Sheriffs Deputy Charged With Sexual Battery & False Imprisonment

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On Friday, October 5, 2018, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Walker for Sexual Battery (F-1) and False Imprisonment (F-3). The victim is a deputy Sheriff trainee.





According to the arrest affidavit, the victim met Walker in Lakeland on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, to get help with his training. At the time, Walker was working an off-duty detail, and was armed.

While the victim was sitting down, Walker reached under the trainee’s shorts and underwear and sexually battered him. When the victim resisted, Walker pushed him against the wall, then locked the door and turned the lights off. The victim immediately started sending text messages to a friend pleading for help.

Walker seemed concerned that the victim contacted someone and allowed the victim to leave.

The Sheriff’s Office became aware of the allegations on October 4, 2018 and promptly began an investigation. Following an interview of Walker, he was arrested and immediately resigned.

“We hold our people to a higher standard than we do the members of the community. Scott is now in jail for his illegal conduct, as he should be.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Walker was employed with PCSO for 19 years.