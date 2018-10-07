Polk City Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In The 2nd Degree

Polk City, Florida – The state attorney’s office has filed a 2nd Degree Attempted Murder charge against Katie Renner. According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit an incident took place on September 23, 2018. A warrant for Renner’s arrest was issued and she was picked up on October 1st. Renner is accused of stabbing the father of a child the two had together.

Here is an excerpt from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit:





“On September 23, 2018 at approximately 4:10am, the victim, Christopher McCord, was at the residence located at XXXX Lagustrum Lane Polk City, Florida. The victim was a guest at the residence at the time of the incident and was granted permission to be there. The victim was in a verbal argument with the mother of his 9 year child, which neither one has custody of at this time. The victim was telling the suspect, Katie Renner, what he felt about her and how he disapproves of how she lives her life. The victim’s statements upset and angered the suspect.

The victim walked away from the suspect in the kitchen to a bedroom located in the southeast corner of the residence. The witness, Nickolaus Williams, was in the bedroom located to the west with an adjoining wall and heard the victim telling the suspect to get off him. The witness stated he heard the victim tell the suspect multiple times to get off of him.

Minutes later, the witnesses heard the victim calling out for help. The witness exited the bedroom he was in and entered the bedroom the victim was in, finding him sitting on the floor bleeding from his upper chest area. The victim asked the witnesses to call for help. The witness stated when he went to call for help; there was no one else in the residence. The witnesses stated he heard Katie Renner (suspect) and the victim arguing prior to the victim calling out for help.

The victim had a small laceration on his forehead at his hairline, a puncture wound to his upper left chest area and the victim’s pants where slashed from his crouch area down to his knees. The victim stated the suspect hit him in the head with a black colored knife and then stabbed him in the upper chest. The victim stated the suspect attempted to cut him below the waist, but only cut his pants missing his leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim has a collapsed left lung and a small laceration to the forehead. The victim identified the suspect has Katie Renner who attacked him against his will and stabbed him in the chest.

The suspect left the residence prior to the arrival of law enforcement and has not been able to be located.”

A warrant was issued for Renner’s arrest and she was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on October 1, 2018.

Renner is no stranger to the law. She was currently on pre-trail release for trafficking in methamphetamine with a host of smaller charges stemming from a November 2011 arrest. Renner also served a year and a day in state prison for a 2014 arrest after deputies found that small children were living in filth and easy access to drugs. She was also charged and convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer during her arrest in the 2014 incident. Renner’s pre-trail release was revoked with court date on October 9, 2018.