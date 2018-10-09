79 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Shot Early Tuesday Morning

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On October 9, 2018 at approximately 3:30am the Lake Wales Police Department responded to a shooting at 214 Dr. JA Wiltshire E. Upon arrival officers learned Charlie Gaines, a 79 year old Lake Wales resident, had been shot. Gaines told police he had just returned home from dropping his son off when a dark colored car pulled in behind him. As he was walking toward his door he began to feel unsafe due to the way the car pulled in so he went to his neighbor’s door instead. Gainesbegan knocking on his neighbor’s door to get the neighbors attention. As the neighbor answered the door, Gaines was shot one time in the buttocks area by one of the people in the car. The car and suspects fled the area after the shot was fired. Gaines was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.





This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this shooting they are asked to contact Detective Ben Metz at (863) 678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.