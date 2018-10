Lake Wales, Florida – According to Brian Bruchey, Polk County Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer, S.R. 60 eastbound (at Story Rd.) is currently shutdown due to a crash. The accident occurred at 5:07am & Involved a pickup vs semi tractor trailer. One person was medivac by helicopter due to injuries.

Crash is in eastbound lanes. Westbound is open. We will update as more information becomes available.