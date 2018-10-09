Southbound Lanes Of Hwy 27 In Frostproof Closed Due To Fatal Crash

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, October 9, 2018, near Frostproof. The crash occurred at around 5:15 a.m., on US Highway 27, about a mile south of US Hwy 98.





36-year-old Willie Dacres, of Frostproof, was the driver of a white 1999 Ford E250 Van and was travelling south on Hwy 27.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dacres’ van left the roadway for unknown reasons, came back on the road, and rolled. Dacres was ejected from the van and he landed on the road, where he was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

Dacres was pronounced deceased at the scene.

US Hwy 27 was closed in both directions for several hours. The northbound side re-opened at about 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.