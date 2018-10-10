Bartow Man Ran Over Another Man With Truck Charge With Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On the morning of Tuesday, October 10, 2018, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 49-year-old Larry Washington for intentionally hitting another man with a truck following an argument. The attack left the victim, 32-year-old Herminio Rivera, with an open leg fracture and in stable condition.





Washington and Rivera both reside in a group home at 2899 Dudley Drive in Bartow.

According to the arrest affidavit, Washington told detectives that he and Rivera had been riding around Bartow, drinking and smoking marijuana. The pair went to a park located at 2901 Dudley Drive, in Gordon Heights (Bartow), to smoke more marijuana.

Washington said that the two men got into an argument, and Rivera hit him with a metal rod, and began to run away.

During the interview with detectives, Washington admitted that he went after Rivera in a truck and intentionally hit him with it, and when he gets out (of jail) he is going to kill him (Rivera). He added that the only reason he stopped from killing him at the time was because his truck got caught on a fence.

Detectives noted that a chain link fence and tree were damaged, and a park bench was destroyed. A metal rod was also found at the scene.

“If someone is beating you with a metal rod, you have every right to defend yourself. But if that person hits you and runs away, call 9-1-1. Don’t try to run him down with your truck. It’s not only nuts, it’s illegal. It’s attempted murder.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives have not been able to interview Rivera due to his condition at the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

Larry Washington was arrested and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (F-1). His prior criminal history includes nine felony and eleven misdemeanor charges (Vehicle Theft (2), Cocaine Possession (3), Burglary, Felony Battery, Cruelty to a Child, Domestic Battery, Battery, Resisting (4), Escape, Assault, Loitering, Trespassing (2), Probation Violation (3), Filing False Police Report, Uttering Forged Instrument, Driving with Expired License, and Failure to Appear. He has been in Florida state prison four times.