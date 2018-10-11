Ammonia Leak At Haines City Juice Plant Causing Evacuations

Haines City, Florida – Ammonia Leak Update: Polk County Fire Rescue hazmat crews on scene of an ammonia leak at Sun Orchard Juice 1200 30th St in Haines City. The incident started at 6:20am.

Currently Haines City High School has been evacuated along with local businesses and residents. Classes have been canceled for the rest of Thursday October 11th. Students are evacuated to Lake Eva Park Event Center where parents are advised to pick them up.





Statement by Polk County Public Schools: Authorities are handling an ammonia leak in the area of Haines City.

Students and staff members of Haines City High are safe.

As a precaution, students and safe members of Haines City High are being evacuated to the Lake Eva Event Center, 799 Johns Ave. in Haines City.

If possible, parents are asked to pick up their children at the event center. Parents must bring their identification and be listed on the student’s emergency card.

If parents are unable to pick up their children, staff members will remain with students and supervise them.

Hazmat crews are still evaluating scene. Earlier they were able to shut off valve, but that may not have completely stopped leak.

This is breaking news. We will update as details are made available.