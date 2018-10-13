Lakeland Man Killed & Wife Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Gapway Road

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

PCSO investigated a truck versus motorcycle crash in Auburndale around 11:00 a.m. this morning, during which the motorcyclist was killed & passenger injured.





Preliminary details

Evidence at the scene and witness interviews indicate that a 2016 White Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up truck being driven by 58 yr old Kevin McKay of Auburndale was attempting to turn from westbound Gapway Road onto southbound Auburn Hill Blvd. McKay violated the right of way of a 2007 Red & Silver Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Gapway Road, with 58 yr old Kevin Kessler of Lakeland driving, and his wife, Laritha on the back.

As the truck crossed over the eastbound lane, Kessler laid the bike down on its left side and slid a short distance into the passenger side of the truck. Kevin Kessler and his passenger, Laritha Kessler were both ejected from the motorcycle.

McKay was seat belted, and the Kesslers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. McKay was not injured.

Passersby rendered aid to Kevin & Laritha Kessler until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived, but Kevin was deceased on-scene. Laritha was taken by ambulance to LRHMC with several injuries.

Any charges are pending completion of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Gapway Road was closed in both directions at the scene for approximately 4 hours. Laritha Kessler is in stable condition with bruises, abrasions, and a possible fractured vertebra. She is expected to make a full recovery.