Lake Wales Woman Charged With Grand Theft Of $15,000 From Spook Hill Elementary PTO

Lake Wales, Florida – On Thursday October 18, 2018, Lake Wales Police Department officers were called by the principal of Spook Hill Elementary. The principle reported a theft from the elementary school’s parent teacher organization (PTO) account. Citizen’s Bank had frozen the PTO account due to numerous suspicious withdrawals over the past month. The suspect of the theft was a parent of a student of the school and one of two people that had access to the account.

According to the arrest affidavit, Citizen’s Bank advised that thousands of dollars have been taken out of the account since the beginning of September. Lake Wales Police Department officers determined that one person, Guillermina Delgado, had allegedly removed approximately $15,000 from the Spook Hill PTO account in approximately 32 transactions. Allegedly these transactions went against PTO policy as they were supposed to have two signatures. Delgado allegedly obtained over the counter checks from Citizen’s Bank and making the checks out in Delgado’s name.





Lake Wales Police officers made contact with Delgado at her residence. Here is an excerpt from the arrest affidavit:

“I asked Delgado what she did with the money from the PTO account. Delgado said she had the money inside her residence inside a sock. I requested Delgado turn the money over to me at that time. Delgado entered her residence and returned with teal green slippers, which held the money inside. I advised Delgado she was under arrest for grand theft and took Delgado into custody. Delgado was transported to the Lake Wales Police Department for additional questioning. Once at the police department I read Delgado her Miranda Rights from my department issued Miranda Rights card. Delgado agreed to answer questions at that time. I asked Delgado why she withdrew the money from the PTO account without permission. Delgado said she removed the money from the account, due to the school wanting to dissolve the PTO organization. Delgado said she wanted to show the PTO board members that the account was making money. Delgado could not explain how the account would make money by her withdrawing the money from the account. Delgado admitted to going to Citizen’s Bank, obtaining over the counter blank checks, making the checks out to herself, and cashing the checks for cash. Delgado said she changed the smaller bills out for larger bills. Delgado changed $20.00 out for $100.00. I recovered $14,000 in $100.00 dollar bills from Delgado, which was located in bedroom slippers inside her residence.



Delgado admitted to the theft of the PTO money. Delgado is being charged with Grand theft, due to Delgado knowing and unlawfully obtaining or endeavored to obtain or use the property of Spook Hill Elementary PTO. Delgado did so with the intent to either temporarily or permanently deprive Spook Hill Elementary PTO of the right to the property or any benefit from it. Delgado deprived Spook Hill Elementary PTO of their own use or to the use of any person’s not entitled to it.”

Delgado was booked into the Polk County Jail and has bonded out. Delgado has no other criminal arrests in Polk County.