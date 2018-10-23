18 Yr Old Lake Alfred Woman Charged With 2nd Degree Attempted Murder & Robbery With A Firearm

Bartow, Florida – An 18 year old, Destani Chewning (DOB: 04/17/2000), has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Murder & Robbery with a firearm, for her part in an alleged armed robbery. Chewning was taken into custody Saturday, October 20, 2018.

The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly occurred on 9/20/2018. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, the victim had met “Destani” online and referred to her as a prostitute he met approximately one week before the events of 9/20/2108. On the day of the incident the victim was contacted by Chewning at 6am and a meeting was set up. Approximately an hour later Chewning showed up at the victims home on 80 Ft. Rd. and the two left the residence together in a vehicle Chewning was driving. According to the affidavit Chewning allegedly took the victim down a secluded part of Connersville Rd. and stopped the car. At this time two black males (suspects) approached the car from the shoulder of the road. The victim attempted to leave, but was stopped when one of the two male suspects pointed a polished silver revolver at him. They demanded he give up his money and possessions. Afterwards the two males suspects entered the vehicle with Chewning. According to the affidavit the victim took off fleeing, but got caught up in a barbed wire fence. It is at this time that one of the male suspects allegedly leaned over Chewning and through a window and fired two rounds at the victim.





An arrest warrant was issued for Chewning’s arrest on September 21, 2018. Chewning was currently on juvenile probation at the time (even though she is no longer a juvenile). As previously reported Chewning was apprehended on October 20, 2018. She is currently in custody waiting on a court hearing. At this time no details are released regarding the two male suspects.