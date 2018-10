We need your help to assure that Chesere Stephon Bell, Jr. is safe. He was last seen on October 21, 2018. Chesere is 5’7, and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black slides and a black hat and was traveling on foot.

If you have any information on the location of Mr. Bell, please contact Detective Nguyen of the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-224-2856, or the on-duty Investigative Services Bureau Supervisor.