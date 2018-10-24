Winter Haven Police Seeking Missing Person – Shelly Yeary Or Goes By Shelly Camp

Winter Haven Police Department Press Release

Assistance is requested in locating Shelly Yeary, who also goes by the name Shelly Camp. She was last seen on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at approximately 4:30 a.m. in Lakeland. She was driving a 4-door gray 2004 Nissan Altima with tag #140-

RAD.





Shelly is 5’10, 280 lbs, black hair and blue eyes. We just need to confirm that she is safe. If you have any information about the location of Shelly, please call Detective Cooper at the Winter Haven Police Department 863-291-5312.