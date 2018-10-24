Woman Allegedly Flees Crash, Finally Wrecking Into Winter Haven Cemetery Before Fleeing Scene On Foot

Winter Haven, Florida – The Winter Haven Police Department was called out to a hit and run crash at 6th St SW and Avenue K SW, Winter Haven October 12th. Officers eventually arrested Megan McPherson, DOB: 07/25/1994, charging her with 2 counts of Leaving Scene Of Crash With Property Damage & No Valid Drivers License.

The initial crash occurred at 5:18am. Upon arrival, at 6th St SW and Avenue K SW, officers observed a vehicle with heavy front end damage and was advised that the other vehicle that left was leaking fluids. At the same time officers were advised that there was another vehicle crash in the graveyard (Oaklawn Cemetary 602 Avenue M SW, Winter Haven, FL) that was one block south of the original crash.





Officers were able to follow the fluid trail from the first crash down 6th St SW to the second vehicle found inside of the graveyard, approximately one block away. A 2001 Chrysler Sebring had heavy front end damage was in the center portion of the graveyard. The suspect ( allegedly found to be the McPherson) had fled from the car. McPherson allegedly fled into a nearby apartment where officers located her.

Here is an excerpt from Winter Haven Police Departments arrest affidavit: “McPherson provided a statement to officer’s on-scene and then provided a Post Miranda statement. McPherson was advised of her Miranda Rights, to which she advised she understood and agreed to give a statement. McPherson advised that she was the driver of the red car located in the graveyard. She stated that she was involved in the vehicle crash at 6th St. SW and Ave. K SW and that she did not currently have a driver license. The defendant’s lack of valid driver’s license was verified via C.I.C.

McPherson crashed into the victim’s vehicle at 6th St SW and Avenue K SW and then crashed into a concrete pillar inside of the graveyard, and fled both scenes post-crash.

McPherson is being charged with (2) counts of Hit and Run with Property Damage and (1) count of Driving with no License. She was transported to Polk County Jail. McPherson has multiple arrests for not having a valid drivers license and never being issued a drivers license.