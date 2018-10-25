Winter Haven Man Arrested For Alleged Armed Attempted Rape & Drugging Of Woman

Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winter Haven man, Thursday October 18, 2018, who is accused of armed attempted rape & drugging of woman.

Timothy Kriston, DOB:11/13/1968, faces Poss of Firearm By Convicted Felon, Attempted Sex Battery w Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery Cause Bodily Harm/Disability, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon Without Intent, Armed False Imprisonment, and Use/Display Firearm During a Felony.





According to the arrest affidavit the incident happened on 10/15/2018. According to the report Kriston accompanied a female friend to a residence, which the victim was at. The female friend of Kriston’s left to get food and that is when the alleged attack occurred.

According to the affidavit after the female friend left Kriston asked the victim if she had ever been with someone older like him. The victim felt uncomfortable with the comment and began to leave the room. Kriston told her to sit down and lifted his shirt showing the victim a gun. The victim feared that Kriston would shoot her. According to the report Kriston then injected himself with something from a syringe. According to the affidavit Kriston then allegedly put a needle to the victims arm. The victim was allegedly given a choice to either take the needle or some crystal from a bag, while pointing to his gun. The victim chose the crystal from the bag, thinking it would be a slower reaction and she still had a chance of escaping. According to the affidavit the victim thought he would put it in her hand, but he allegedly shoved it into her mouth. The crystal substance started to burn the victims mouth and some fell out. The suspect allegedly shoved more into the victims mouth. Kriston then allegedly started touching the victim inappropriately. According to the affidavit the victim was struggling with Kriston. Moments later the female friend returned and the victim cried out to her. Kriston allegedly stopped attacking the victim at this time. The victim allegedly collapsed and crawled to called for help. Kriston and the female friend exited the residence together. The victim was taken to the hospital and advised that she had been given methamphetamine. The victim denied ever taking the substance before. Pictures of the victims allegedly burned tongue were taken as evidence.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kriston on October 18, 2018. He was provided a $45,000 bond and is awaiting his next court hearing. Kriston is a convicted felon who has been arrested 19 times in Polk County since 1997.