Bomb Threat Hoax & Box Of Electronic’s Trash Cause Stir In The City Of Bartow Thursday

Bomb Threat Hoax & Box Of Electronic’s Trash Cause Stir In The City Of Bartow Thursday

Bartow Police Department Press Release

At approximately 6:30pm, Bartow Police Officers responded to the Polk County Courthouse in reference to a suspicious device. During the initial investigation, the device was observed and believed to be suspicious in nature by responding officers. The initial call was reported by security at the Courthouse. The device was located outside of the courthouse by the east side entrance.





After determining the device was suspicious, the immediate area was secured by Bartow Police and Fire staff. All people remaining in the courthouse were evacuated. Our partners at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded with bomb detection dogs and perimeter officers to assist. The Tampa Bomb Squad was notified and they responded to investigate.

Utilizing a robot, the Tampa Bomb Squad Officers ascertained the suspicious device was discarded electronics trash. It was not an explosive device. The scene was released and normal activity resumed.

It should be noted that earlier in the day, the Bartow Police Department did receive a phoned in bomb threat for the Police Department. This occurred at approximately 1:30pm. This was determined to be a hoax and not credible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We would like to thank the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department for their assistance.