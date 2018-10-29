Polk County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Package Near Avenue G.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Update: Suspicious Package Update:





The scene is now secure at the Polk County Central District office. The PCSO bomb detection K9 did not alert to anything suspicious with the envelope. The package was opened and we confirmed the item inside was ordered by the Winter Haven woman. She thought the package looked suspicious following recent incidents reported across the country.

——–

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “suspicious package” delivered to a Winter Haven woman. A woman received it in her mailbox and it was address to her. To her, it appeared suspicious, because of the multiple stamps and because it did not have a return address. The package is a commercial-type padded style manila envelope. She drove it to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Central District office located at 3635 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven, FL.

Currently, the package is at our Central District office. Out of an abundance of caution, the office has been evacuated, and Avenue G from 42nd to 34th Street has been closed. Polk County Hazmat has been called to the scene and the Hillsborough County Bomb Squad is responding to assist with the investigation.