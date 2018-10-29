Polk Theater In Lakeland Defending Itself After Friday’s Show Depicted Mock Assassination Of President Donald Trump





Lakeland, Florida – The Polk Theater in Lakeland is having to defend itself and distance itself from players in a skit. The incident occurred on Friday night’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The news source Creative Loafing has the exclusive story: An onstage, pre-show skit at Polk Theatre has the historic Lakeland theatre apologizing to its friends and followers.

According to accounts on social media, the skit at Friday night’s annual Rocky Horror Picture Show fundraiser showed a mock assassination of the nation’s seated president, Donald J. Trump.

Some theatergoers were horrified while others defended the act, citing the sanctity of the theater and the Trump administration’s recent desire to roll back protections for transgender Americans, and possibly legally invalidate their existence, by narrowly defining gender as based on sex assignment at birth (many fans flock to Rocky Horror Picture Show for the cult classic’s embrace of LGBTQ culture). Complete Article Here: Lakeland’s Polk Theatre apologizes after onstage, mock assassination of Trump