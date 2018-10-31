Bartow Man Arrested For Allegedly Committing Lewd Act & Indecent Exposure At Saddle Creek Park

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On October 30, 2018, 56-year-old Ronald Skroback, of Bartow, started a conversation with an undercover detective at Saddle Creek Park.





During the discussion, Skroback started clearing tools and paint supplies from the back of his van and began talking about making room for two inside. He then exposed his genitals and asked for oral sex. Skroback was arrested and charged with committing a lewd act and indecent exposure.

“These public parks are meant for children and families to enjoy-they should never have to worry about this kind of activity going on. We will continue conducting these investigations to keep those who want to violate the law away.”

– Grady Judd, Sheriff



Skroback has been trespassed from all Polk County Parks.