One Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Hwy 27 In Frostproof Tuesday Night

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

Good Morning,





On October 30, 2018 around 7:30pm, Southeast District deputies responded to a vehicle crash near Highway 27 and Overpass Road in Frostproof. The accident involved a black Mercedes and a silver Chevrolet Tahoe in which both vehicles were fully engulfed by fire.

Polk County Fire and Polk County EMS also responded and rendered aid to the occupants of the two vehicles and extinguish the fire. The sole occupant of the Mercedes was pronounced deceased at the crash site and the driver of the Tahoe was treated and released at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests, the black Mercedes was stopped in the outer most lane of Hwy 27 South (southbound lanes) with its hazard lights on. The Tahoe was traveling south behind a Dodge truck and the truck observed the Mercedes stopped in southbound lane of travel and switched lanes. The Tahoe then struck the stopped Mercedes at an estimated 60+ mph. After the collision both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the Tahoe exited his vehicle and ran to grassy shoulder of the roadway since both vehicle were on fire.

Due to the fire, the person in the Mercedes was not identifiable and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

We’re still trying to identify the victim, but we’ll be able to release a name after the next of kin.