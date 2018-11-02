Two Teens Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash in Poinciana

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 5:08 A.M., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Marigold Avenue at Sheldrake Road in Poinciana, and found both occupants of the 2002 Acura sedan were injured.





The driver was identified as 19-year-old Ashsean Bingham of 4780 NW 24th Ct., Lauderdale Lakes, and his passenger was 18-year-old Yamile Salcedo of 1615 Redfin Drive, Kissimmee.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bingham’s Acura was traveling south on Marigold Avenue when it went off of the right side of the road and down an embankment. The car then went airborne over a canal and struck an oak tree.

Bingham was ejected from the car after impact with the tree. Salcedo remained entrapped, and required extrication. Both were flown to Osceola Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Bingham suffered blunt force trauma to the body and head, and is in critical condition.

Salcedo is in good condition after suffering a broken wrist, bruises, and abrasions.

The accident remains under investigation.