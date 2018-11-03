21 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Seriously Injured Saturday In Accident At SR 60 & Buckmoore

21 Yr Old Lake Wales Man Seriously Injured Saturday In Accident At SR 60 & Buckmoore

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On November 3, 2018 at approximately 4:15 P.M., two vehicles collided in the intersection of State Road 60 and Buck Moore Rd.





Kathryn F Henderson, 45 of Lake Wales, was west-bound on State Road 60 driving a gray Dodge pick-up truck. Miss Henderson was in the inside lane as she approached the intersection at Buck Moore Road.

Ryan McLeod-Fehringer, 21 Of Lake Wales, was east-bound on State Road 60 driving a black Nissan Altima. Ryan was in the left turn lane as he approached the intersection to make the turn to go north on Buck Moore Rd.

Ryan continued through the intersection to make his turn and drove directly into the path of Henderson’s pick-up resulting in a collision. This caused the pick-up to spin completely around facing east in the north crosswalk; and for the Nissan to come to rest against the power poles on the northwest corner facing westbound.

The collision caused minor injuries to Henderson who was transported to Lake Wales Hospital.

Ryan McLeod-Fehringer sustained more serious injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. His status is stable, but serious condition.

Roadway was blocked for two hours while scene was cleared and processed, but is back open at this time.