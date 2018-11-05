36 Yr Old Wahneta Man Struck & Killed Sunday Night

On Sunday, November 5, 2018, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rifle Range Road near 5th Street East in Wahneta (Winter Haven) after a pedestrian was struck by a pick-up truck.

36-year-old Salvador Manuel, of Wahneta, was struck by a white 1997 Toyota pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old Vincent Stevens, of Bartow.

Manuel was transported to Bartow Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the preliminary investigation, Stevens had been travelling north on Rifle Range Road when he struck Manuel, who was walking in the roadway. Stevens told investigators that it was dark outside, and he did not see Manuel on the road.

The accident remains under investigation.