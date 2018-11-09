PCSO Searching for Two Time Walmart Jewelry Theif

PCSO Release:

Recognize this guy? If you do, please let Polk County Sheriff’s office know who he is.





On two consecutive days, Thursday, Nov. 2nd at 1:01 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 3rd at 12:55 a.m. (dude is consistent, we’ll give him that), this hombre waltzed into the Walmart at 7450 CypGard B-vard. in the Haven of Winter, and proceeded to do some thievin’.

Both times he stole jewelry.

Both times he wore the same clothes (although, he added a ball cap to his ensemble on Friday).

Both times he left in a Chrysler PT Cruiser.