Saddle Creek Park Gun Range Holiday Closures

Bartow Fla. (November 8, 2018) – The Saddle Creek Park Gun Range will be closed on Friday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Normal gun range hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Gun range fees are $10 for three hours of use. The gun range is located at 3680 Morgan Combee Road in Lakeland.