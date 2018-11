Frostproof, Florida- The Polk County Sheriffs Office was on scene of an ATV vs pole accident this evening near Lake Reedy Blvd N. & Barr Rd. The accident occurred around 4:56pm.

According to Scott Wilder, Public Information Officer with the PCSO, initial reports advised of bad leg injury, but not life threatening.





Readers advise that a medical evacuation helicopter was seen in the area, but cannot be confirmed at this time. The roadway was block for over an hour.