Two Women Struck & Killed On Berkeley Rd In Auburndale

Auburndale Police Department Press Release

On Monday evening, November 12, 2018, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the Auburndale Police Department responded to a report of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle on Berkley Road near the intersection of Marjorie Avenue, Auburndale, Florida.





Officers responded and found two adult women had been struck by a silver Toyota Camry that was being driven southbound on the inside southbound lane of Berkley Road by Allison Mae Olive, 17, of Winter Haven, Florida. Both of the pedestrians were located following the crash in the roadway with severe injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and remained at the scene.

Members of the Auburndale Police Department, Auburndale Fire Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue responded and provided medical attention to the women, but their injuries were very severe and both women died at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Judy Metellus-Pradel, 34 years old, of Robert Avenue, Apartment A, Auburndale, Florida, and Rosamunda Marcel, 43 years old, of Reiter Drive, Apartment A, Auburndale, Florida. Next of kin have been notified.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, the women appeared to be attempting to cross Berkley Road from the sidewalk on the west side of the roadway to the east side of the road just south of the intersection with Marjorie Road. They walked into the path of the vehicle driven by Ms. Olive and were struck. It was dark at the time of the crash and that portion of the four lane roadway is not well lighted.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is continuing.