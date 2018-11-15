Emergency Crews Responding To Possible Aircraft Crash Into Lake Ariana In Auburndale

Update 4:21pm: At this time the PCSO helicopter hadn’t found any signs of a crash. A seaplane has landed at nearby lake & APD is trying to confirm if they did a “touch & go” on Lake Ariana. Looks like it thankfully was not an aircraft crash.

Update 4:10pm – At this time no distress calls were reported to local airports. A helicopter is currently over the lake to determine if a crash did occur.

Auburndale, Florida – Emergency crews are being deployed to Lake Ariana in Auburndale, due to a suspected plane crash. The call came in around 3:47pm.

Currently there is differing reports coming into 911. It is possible the plane make have taken back off. However this is all very preliminary. Please avoid the area around 307 Lake Ariana Blvd.

It is possible that it was a seaplane that landed and did not crash. We are monitoring for updates. The area has multiple emergency crews on scene.