Police Department to Host 2019 Citizen Police Academy and VOICE Academy

The Lake Wales Police Department is accepting applications for their upcoming 2019 Citizen Police Academy and VOICE Academy.





The Citizen’s Police Academy provides the citizens of Lake Wales a greater understanding of what the police department does on a daily basis. Participants will learn about the vital roles and responsibilities of the police department and how we can work together to help maintain a safe community.

This program benefits the community and the police department by providing citizens a better understanding of police operations, how policies are developed, the decision making process, and what an officer experiences on a day-to-day basis.

The Lake Wales Police Department believes community involvement is crucial in our effort to reduce crime and maintain a high quality of life in Lake Wales. We welcome the opportunity to meet and collaborate with community members. Due to the involvement of outside agencies and organizations, a minimum of 10 committed participants is required for the Academy to commence.

The schedule for the 2019 Citizen’s Academy and VOICE classes is as follows:

February 11, February 18, February 25, March 6, March 11, March 18, March 23, and March 25. Session times are generally from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at the Lake Wales Police Department. Anyone who completes the Citizen’s Academy and is interested becoming a member of our VOICE Unit, a volunteer component of the police department, will be required to attend additional classes on March 30 and April 6 from 8:00am – 4:00PM.

Applications for the Citizen’s Police Academy are available at the Lake Wales Police Department. For more information, please contact Judi Gladue, Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police at (863) 678-4223 extension 260.