Auburndale Police Department Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash

Auburndale Police Department Press Release

On Friday afternoon, November 16, 2018, at approximately 2:29 p.m., the Auburndale Police Department responded to the report of a traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of SR 559 and CR 557A in Auburndale, Florida.





Warren Wolff, 76, of 8953 Island View Drive, Polk City, Florida was driving a 2010 Chrysler van north of SR 559 when he made a left turn onto CR 557A into the path of a 2014 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer driven by Isidro Guadalupe Rodriguez Gutierrez, 38, of 1192NE Livingston Street, Arcadia, Florida. Warren Wolff was pronounced deceased at the scene and his passenger, Catherine Wolff, 71, of 8953 Island View Drive, Polk City, Florida was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Crash Investigator, Detective Kevin O’Neal at 863-965-5555