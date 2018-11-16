STOUT NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER

STOUT NAMED EMPLOYEE OF MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Nancy Stout, CNA, was named f the month for September at Lake Wales Medical Center.

“Nancy makes sure all the patients are safe, not only patients that she is assigned to,” a co-worker wrote in her nomination. “When those call lights turn on, she gets up in a flash to answer them. Nancy comes in to work with a smile on her face; she goes beyond her limits to help her co-workers and patients. She loves her job, and her patients love her.”

“She always puts the needs of the patients first, above all else. She never complains about her assignment. Every time I come in and see I’m working with her, I know my shift is going to go smoothly.”

Nancy has worked at LWMC since 2017.