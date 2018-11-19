Cooking on the Ridge: Pumpkin Bread





2 cups white sugar

1 1/4 cups light brown sugar

1 cup walnut oil

1 (29 ounce) can pumpkin puree

4 eggs

4 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cloves

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup cream sherry

1 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

Directions

Prep 20 m

Cook 1 h 5 m

Ready In 1 h 25 m

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease three 8×4 inch loaf pans.

In a large bowl, beat together white sugar, brown sugar and oil. Stir in the pumpkin. Mix in the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition.

In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, coriander and salt. Stir dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture until smooth. Stir in cream sherry. Beat till thoroughly blended, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold in nuts. Spoon batter into 3 greased 8×4 inch loaf pans, filling no more than three quarters full.

Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean, about 65 minutes.

Let stand 5 minutes in pans before turn out onto wire racks to cool completely. Can be kept at room temp. for 4 days or frozen.