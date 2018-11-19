UPDATE On Fatal Accident at Intersection of Martin Luther King Ave and George Jenkins Blvd Last Evening

LAKELAND, FL – On November 18, 2018 at approximately 6:09 P.M., the Lakeland Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and George Jenkins Boulevard.





A 2007 Dodge Nitro was stopped in the left turn lane of northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, for a red light, and a 2010 Hyundai Accent was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the inside lane of travel. The traffic light for both north and southbound lanes of travel changed from red to green. As the Hyundai entered the intersection, the Dodge began to turn left into the travel path of the Hyundai. Both vehicles impacted, rotated, separated, and came to final rest in the intersection.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The operator of the Dodge was transported to the Lakeland Regional Health Center (LRH) with minor injuries. The operator of the Hyundai, David Menary, was transported to the Lakeland Regional Health Center with life threatening injuries, he later succumbed to his injuries at LRH at 6:38 P.M. as reported by hospital staff.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately 4.5 hours during the investigation. At this time speed nor impairment appear to have been contributing factors in this crash. The next-of- kin has been notified and the case is still open and under investigation.

The operator of the Dodge Nitro was identified as:

Ismael Gonzalez, 58 years old.

1430 Bramblewood Drive

Lakeland, Florida 33811

The operator of the Hyundai (deceased) was identified as:

David Menary, 63 years old.

2713 Doyle Circle

Lakeland, Florida 33801

