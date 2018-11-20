Fleeing Suspects Captured By Police In Crash On Cypress Gardens Blvd & Hwy 27

Winter Haven, Florida – On Tuesday afternoon around 3:08pm a crash occurred on Hwy 27 & Cypress Gardens Blvd. According to multiple witnesses it appeared that a law enforcement vehicle, may have spun out the suspect vehicle. This has yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

According to Winter Haven Police Department Public Information Officer, Jamie Brown, the incident did involve two shoplifting suspects. As the crash occurred less than an hour ago, information is not available on exactly what occurred in the crash. According to the Polk County Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer, Sherrie Morgan, two individuals were arrested by deputies, but details of how the crash occurred isn’t available yet.





Currently we have not details regarding injuries. We will update this article as more information is gathered.

*** Editors Note *** – Because this is an multiagency arrest, detailed information will take longer. It may be tomorrow before we have affidavits, mugshots & crash details.