In Loving Memory of Hilda Mitchell Pollard September 27, 1925 – November 19, 2018

Hilda Mitchell Pollard Hilda Mitchell Pollard, 93, of Avon Park, FL. passed away on November 19,2018 in Avon Park. Born to William and Gracie Sanders in Frostproof, FL. on September 27, 1925, Hilda had a love of sewing and fishing and a love for the Lord. She was very active in the Avon Park First […]

POLKOBITS