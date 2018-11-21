Help Identify These Suspects Who Stole Shoes from Foot Action

On November 17, 2018 at 6:40pm officers from the Lake Wales Police Department responded to Foot Action, located at 725 Eagle Ridge Drive, in reference to a theft. The employee reported the suspects in these photographs entered the store, tried on several different pairs of shoes, and asked the employee to get other sizes. When the employee went into the back room to find the sizes the suspects requested, the suspects fled the store with three pairs of shoes, valued at $339.99.





Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Aubrey Davis at (863) 678-4223 extension 276 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.