K & M Blueberry Farm and Nursery – 2 Temporary workers needed in Buckatunna and Waynesboro, MS from January 15, 2019 – October 15, 2019. Must be 18 years or older. Job requires 3 months experience. To ensure the safety of all employees, those interested must be bilingual in English and Spanish to be able to communicate with field workers and adequately follow instructions given by supervisor. Safety training for use of farm equipment will be provided. Job duties include but are not limited to the following: Nursery: Shovel, level, haul, spread rock, dig holes, ditches and trenches. Use hand tools such as shovels, trawls, hoes, grass trimmer, pruning hooks, pruning shears and knives. Duties may include tilling soil, transplanting, thinning or pruning crops and spraying insecticide, fungicide and herbicide with air blast sprayer on tractor and 4-wheeler. May also construct, repair, cover and maintain greenhouses, fences and farm buildings. Worker will re-plant and step up gallon pots to two or three gallon pots. Load and unload plants from/on truck. All tools, supplies and equipment will be provided at no cost to workers. Worker will use a tractor; weed eater, lawn mower and 4-wheeler with trailers to perform certain duties around fields and inside nursery. Blueberries: Manually plant, cultivate, harvest field crops. Graft blueberry plants. Prune blueberry bushes by hand using pruning shears, loppers and mechanical pruner. Inspect bushes for damage, disease or insect infestation and remove or replace as directed by farm manager. May also pick blueberries by hand. Harvest by use of mechanical harvester equipment, load and transport blueberries to processing shed with trucks and trailers. Inspect field irrigation systems, dig up and replace damaged pipes, valves, water jets, sprinklers, etc. using shovels, wrenches, etc. There is a lifting requirement of 5-75 lbs. Work in 0 degree to 100-degree temperatures and possibly rain. The majority of the day is spent on one’s feet and outdoors. Hours and days of work may vary due to weather conditions. Clean and organize greenhouses and loading sheds before and after use. Proper work attire is required. No cell phone usage during working hours. Workers should expect occasional periods of little/no work because of weather/crop/other conditions beyond the employer’s control. Due to possible date of need changes, worker is required to purchase travel insurance if available. We will reimburse the worker for transportation cost (including travel insurance) and subsistence to the employers work site from the place of recruitment upon completion of 50 percent of the contract period. Transportation payment will be no less (and is not required to be more) than the most economical and reasonable common carrier transportation charges for the distances involved. If the employee is unable or unfit to perform the duties listed after the 14-day pretrial the employee will receive warnings, hours may be reduced to the minimum allowed in the certified petition or may be terminated. A copy of the work contract or a copy of the ETA 790 in lieu of a work contract, and any modifications, will be provided to the worker on or before the day, the work commences. Employer may conduct criminal background check. Workers will be paid $10.73 per hour, three fourth’s guarantee, 35 hours per week, housing, equipment and transportation provided at no cost to workers who cannot reasonably return to their permanent residence at the end of each work day. We participate in the E-Verify program and workers must have valid identification for I-9 preparation when they report to begin work. Complete job description can be found at your local State Workforce/Job Center in your area, please call for the nearest office in your area MS (601) 584-1202, AL (256) 259-1835, LA (318) 676-7705, FL (863) 385-3672 using job order #MS281739.



